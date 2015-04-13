BARCELONA, April 13 French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said on Monday he was concerned by ceasefire
violations and insufficient political progress in Ukraine.
Speaking in Barcelona before talks on Ukraine with his
German, Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Berlin, Fabius
said: "We are, with (German Foreign Minister) Frank-Walter
Steinmeier, concerned about what's happening."
"We are concerned both because there have been a certain
number of violations of the ceasefire and also because,
politically, things are not advancing sufficiently."
"We are going to remind our colleagues, both Russian and
Ukrainian, that the Minsk process must be respected and must be
respected before the end of the year," he told reporters.
