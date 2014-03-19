PARIS, March 19 Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez, who has been campaigning for the Falkland Islands to
become part of Argentina, said last week's referendum in Crimea
was as worthless as a vote held last year over the British
territory in the South Atlantic.
Fernandez has been increasingly vocal about Argentina's
claim to the archipelago, a British Overseas Territory over
which Britain and Argentina fought a war in 1982.
"This referendum (in Crimea) is worthless," Fernandez said,
speaking through an interpreter at a news conference with French
President Francois Hollande.
"We can't simply defend the integrity of Crimea and not the
Malvinas," Fernandez said. Britain says that Russia has broken
international law and violated the territorial integrity of
Ukraine by annexing Crimea.
Residents of the Malvinas - as the Falklands are called in
Spanish - voted almost unanimously to stay under British rule in
a referendum in March 2013.
Britain asserted its rule over the islands, which lie off
Argentina's southern coast, in 1833 despite Argentina's claims
it inherited them from the Spanish on independence and that
Britain expelled an Argentine population.
"What is the value of a referendum in an overseas colony
that is 14,000 km from the United Kingdom?" she said.
The Falklands War, which killed about 650 Argentines and 255
Britons and ended when Argentina surrendered, is widely
remembered in Argentina as a humiliating mistake by the
discredited and brutal dictatorship in power at the time.
Most Latin American countries and many other developing
nations have voiced support for Argentina, which has stepped up
its demands since London-listed companies started drilling for
oil and natural gas off the Falklands' craggy coastline.
"We should support the integrity of all countries. At the
end of the day the Malvinas have always been Argentine while
Crimea belonged to the Soviet Union and was handed to the
Ukrainians by (former Soviet leader Nikita) Khrushchev."
Russian's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 14 said
Crimea meant more to Russia than the Falklands mean to Britain.
