Sept 2 Europeans should eat more fruit and
vegetables to remedy the impact of Russian restrictions on food
imports from the West, Germany's agriculture minister said on
Tuesday.
"Eat! You should eat, I should eat, we should eat," the
minister, Christian Schmidt, told German radio.
Europe faces disruption to food markets from import
restrictions imposed by President Vladimir Putin, although
Schmidt said the situation was manageable.
The one-year Russian embargo, in retaliation for Western
economic sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine, affects
meat, fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables from the United States,
European Union and others.
"You cannot lament the fact that there is lots of fruit and
then not eat fruit, that much is obvious. I need to get rid of
it," Schmidt said in the interview with Deutschlandfunk.
He was due to meet the French and Polish farm ministers in
Bonn later on Tuesday to prepare for an EU meeting on Friday to
address the impact of the Russian import ban.
Schmidt said he was looking for alternative markets for
produce like German apples in areas like South America and
China, saying: "Russia is not the only country in the world that
needs apples."
In the meantime, he urged Europeans to eat fruit "every
morning, five times a day, full stop".
