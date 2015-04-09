MOSCOW, April 9 Two leading Russian film
directors are seeking state support to set up a domestic chain
of cafes to compete with Western fast food restaurants such as
McDonald's, a newspaper said on Thursday.
Russian business daily Kommersant said Oscar-winner Nikita
Mikhalkov and brother Andrei Konchalovsky had impressed Vladimir
Putin with the idea, an apparent show of patriotism at a time
when the president is seeking greater prominence for Russian
products and industry in response to western sanctions.
Putin has asked the government to study the brothers'
proposal, it said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to
comment, though he said Putin had had a meeting with Mikhalkov.
Neither director was immediately available for comment.
Kommersant said the directors had written to Putin on March
16 to seek help in the creation of a network of cafes and
catering facilities under the name "Eat at home!".
It said they would use a lot of Russian products but did not
specify what dishes the cafes might serve.
"The goal of this project is to promote import substitution
and create alternatives to Western fast food chains," it quoted
the brothers as saying in an outline of their plans.
Kommersant said they needed 971.8 million roubles ($18.7
million) to launch the pilot project in Moscow and the Kaluga
region.
Russia banned some food imports from Europe in response to
Western economic sanctions imposed on Moscow over Russia's role
in the conflict in Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists rose
up against government forces more than a year ago.
Putin has said the crisis offers a chance to promote Russian
products and industry. He has also whipped up patriotism and
anti-Western sentiment during the crisis and his popularity in
Russia surged after he annexed Crimea from Ukraine last year.
Mikhalkov, 69, whose film "Burnt by the Sun" won the 1994
Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, is an outspoken
supporter of the president. Konchalovsky, 77, whose films
include Hollywood productions "Tango & Cash" and "Runaway
Train", has been more circumspect in his political views.
($1 = 51.9700 roubles)
