LONDON Dec 22 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo
has cut its December production outlook due to lower
power supplies and will reduce spot sales to give priority to
long-term contracts if the situation continues in the first
quarter of 2015.
The group, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire
Kostyantin Zhevago, said on Monday this month's total pellet
production was expected to be 140,000 tonnes lower than previous
estimates.
Ferrexpo's production cut is the latest example of how
Ukraine's electricity supply shortage is affecting businesses in
the country. Ukraine used to be self-sufficient in coal, but
separatist fighting in Donetsk and Luhansk regions has halted
production at more than half the coal mines that fire power
plants, causing an electricity shortage.
Last week, around 10 percent of Ukraine's power capacity was
idled as some 20 coal-fired units were shut down due to a lack
of coal stocks.
If the power supply situation remains unchanged into the
first quarter of 2015, Ferrexpo said it would reduce spot sales
to increase production of its 65 percent premium products and to
meet its long-term supply contract obligations.
The Ukrainian government has allowed businesses to import
their own electricity to cope with the shortage and Ferrexpo
said on Monday it was working with power suppliers to mitigate
the situation.
The company said it had funds to cover two months of
operating and capital expenditures as the drop in the Ukrainian
hryvnia against the U.S. dollar had cut production costs to $44
per tonne in November.
Its production over the first 11 months of the year, before
Ukraine's power supply shortage worsened, was 3 percent higher
than in 2013 at 10.2 million tonnes, Ferrexpo said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton and Jane
Merriman)