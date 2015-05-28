(Adds quotes, background)
KIEV May 28 A company controlled by Ukrainian
tycoon Dmytro Firtash said on Thursday it was closing down its
last two nitrogen fertiliser plants in Ukraine because of
"unprecedented pressure" from the government which had deprived
the plants of gas.
A statement by his Group DF said the closure of the
Cherkassky Azot and Rivneazot plants would have an effect on
grain sowing in autumn and threaten thousands of jobs.
Firtash, one of Ukraine's most influential oligarchs, whose
businesses thrived under ousted pro-Russian president Viktor
Yanukovich, escaped extradition to the United States last month
when an Austrian court accepted his argument that U.S. efforts
to try him on corruption charges were politically motivated.
But, amid a campaign by Kiev's pro-western government aimed
at ending monopolies and weakening the political influence of
the oligarchs, Firtash's businesses have stayed in the
cross-hairs of the government and the state prosecutor.
The statement said that Group DF's holding company Ostchem
had come under "systematic and unprecedented" pressure from
Prime Minister's Arseny Yatseniuk's party.
It added that trumped-up criminal charges against some of
Ostchem's executives had led to gas supplies being cut off,
leaving the company with no other choice than to close the two
factories.
A year ago, two other of Ostchem's plants had been shut down
in the east of the country because of the separatist conflict
there.
"Cherkassky Azot and Rivneazot have been closed. Autumn
grain sowing will be under threat and many thousands of
Ukrainians will be left without work," it said.
It described recent moves by the interior ministry against
Group DF's holdings as "cynical" and politically motivated.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)