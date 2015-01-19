A man removes debris inside his house, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KIEV Pro-Russian separatists and government forces clashed near the main airport in Donetsk on Monday after a counter-offensive on Sunday by Ukrainian troops to reclaim lost ground and the Kiev military said three Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.

Military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said: "The (separatist) fighters of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics are continuing to storm Donetsk airport and fire on our positions.

"This is not simply a strategic objective. It is a launching pad from which the terrorists can begin a new offensive. We will not surrender the airport," he said, adding that three soldiers had been killed and 66 others wounded in the past 24 hours.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)