KIEV/VUHLEHIRSK Ukraine Feb 20 Fighting
persisted in east Ukraine on Friday despite new European efforts
to ensure a ceasefire takes hold.
The Ukrainian military said pro-Russian separatists had
attacked positions held by government troops 49 times in the
past 24 hours, using rockets, artillery and armoured vehicles,
"The number of attacks show the terrorists do not want to
completely silence their guns," Ukrainian military spokesman
Anatoly Stelmach said.
He said there had been some shelling in the district of
Mariupol - mostly government-held territory on the Sea of Azov
that Kiev fears may become the focus of the separatists' next
offensive.
The rebels accused the government forces of also staging
attacks, including on what they said were residential areas of
the rebel stronghold of Donetsk. One woman was killed in the
shelling on Thursday, the separatist press service DAN said.
The fiercest fighting since a truce came into effect on
Sunday was in and around Debaltseve, a strategic rail hub,
before Ukrainian forces withdrew on Wednesday.
A Reuters witness saw a tank emblazoned with the words 'Good
Wolf' firing from a separatist checkpoint outside Vuhlehirsk, a
frontline town near Debaltseve, on Friday morning, indicating
fighting had not ceased completely in the area.
The leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia agreed by
telephone on Thursday to make a new effort to ensure the
ceasefire holds. The four countries' foreign ministers are
expected to meet next week to discuss east Ukraine.
