By Alissa de Carbonnel
DONETSK, Ukraine, June 3 Fighting raged in
eastern Ukraine for the second straight day on Tuesday as the
army rolled out an offensive against pro-Russia separatists
holding the city of Slaviansk, with dead and wounded on both
sides.
Rebels in the town, a strategically located and fiercely
separatist stronghold where a military helicopter was shot down
last week killing 14 servicemen, said they had brought down an
Su-25 attack aircraft and a helicopter. Ukrainian authorities
denied the report.
Twelve hours after Kiev's forces launched an overnight
military operation in and around Slaviansk, Vladyslav Seleznyov,
a spokesman for the Ukrainians, said: "Today we have had two
killed and 42 wounded."
He put the number of dead and wounded on the separatist side
at about 300, a figure that could not be independently verified.
"Fighting is continuing", he told Reuters on Tuesday
evening.
A spokeswoman for the rebels, Stella Khorosheva, said the
death toll in the town "was rising continuously." She could not
say how many casualties there were but said Ukrainian forces had
carried out air strikes on villages skirting the town.
As the fighting got worse, many women and children fled the
town in recent days. One woman described how artillery fire
began at dawn.
"I didn't know what that was before, but I do now. We
counted the number of fires and impacts," Daria, 27, a resident
who said she was trying to leave with her daughter, said by
telephone.
"War planes were flying overhead ... We stayed in the
basement as much as we could."
President-elect Petro Poroshenko, who scored a resounding
victory in the May 25 election, called for a resumption of
military operations by government forces to quell rebellions by
pro-Russian militia across the Russian-speaking east.
The Kiev government says the fighting is fomented by Moscow,
which opposes its pro-Western course. Kiev also accuses Russia
of letting volunteer fighters cross into Ukraine to fight
alongside the rebels. Moscow denies this and is urging Ukraine
to end military operations and open dialogue with the
separatists.
LOSS OF LIFE
Ukraine announced on Tuesday that 181 people, including 59
servicemen, had been killed "by terrorist activity" since
hostilities broke out in April.
Since government forces resumed their push against the
rebels, there have been clashes in and around the main
industrial hub of Donetsk and near the border town of Luhansk,
with loss of life on both sides.
But it is unclear whether the Ukrainian military, backed up
by attack aircraft, is making real progress against the rebels,
who are occupying strategic points in densely populated cities.
With violence continuing in Ukraine's east and tension high
between Ukraine and Russia, the crisis is certain to dominate
diplomatic exchanges when the newly elected Poroshenko meets
world leaders this week ahead of his inauguration next Saturday.
He is expected to meet U.S. President Barack Obama and
European leaders in Warsaw on Wednesday and both he and Russia's
Vladimir Putin will attend World War Two D-day celebrations in
France on Friday, although no formal talks are planned.
The fighting in Slaviansk followed a daylong firefight on
Monday in Luhansk, a town further to the east on the Russian
border, after an attack by separatists on a border guard camp.
At least two people were killed in the city centre of
Luhansk, which like Slaviansk is under separatist control.
Rebels said the blast was caused by a Ukrainian air strike but
Ukrainians said it was a heat-seeking missile that misfired
after it was launched by the rebels.
"At the present time the active phase of the 'anti-terrorist
operation' is going on near Slaviansk. The (separatist) fighters
are being blocked. If they refuse to lay down their arms they
will be destroyed," said Seleznyov, a spokesman for the military
operation. "Our job is to establish peace in the region and this
we will do."
Fleeing the fighting in Slaviansk, Anya Kholodnaya and her
three children were among some 40 other women and children who
found refuge in a dormitory in Ilovaisk, a village near the
regional capital of Donetsk.
"We left without knowing where we were going, without money.
When we were sitting in the basement, shaking because of the
shelling, that's when I decided to leave," said the 34-year-old
kindergarten teacher, unbundling blankets, toys and clothes
gifted by local residents as her brood settled into a crowded
run-down dormitory room.
The women's mood has hardened against the government in
Kiev.
"I don't want any part of this government, of a president
who calls us all terrorists," said Anya Savchenko, 37, who left
the besieged town with her 9-month-old baby.
