KIEV, June 4 Government forces pressed on with
an offensive against pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine
on Wednesday which it said had inflicted heavy losses on the
rebel side.
A spokesman for Kiev's "anti-terrorist operation" said more
than 300 rebel fighters had been killed and about 500 wounded in
fierce fighting in the past 24 hours in and near the city of
Slaviansk, a strategically-located separatist stronghold.
Separatist sources could not immediately be reached to give
a casualty toll from Tuesday's fighting, in which government
forces used aircraft, helicopters and artillery to try to root
out separatists who have controlled Slaviansk since early April.
Describing fighting as "heavy", the government forces
spokesman, Vladyslav Seleznyov, said two servicemen had been
killed and 45 wounded.
A spokeswoman for the rebels, Stella Khorosheva, said on
Tuesday night that the death toll in the town "was rising
continuously."
President-elect Petro Poroshenko, who scored a resounding
victory in an election on May 25, ordered the resumption of
operations by government forces to quell a rebellion by
pro-Russian militia across the Russian-speaking east.
The Kiev government says the fighting is fomented by Moscow,
which opposes its pro-Western course. Kiev also accuses Russia
of letting volunteer fighters cross into Ukraine to fight
alongside the rebels. Moscow denies this and is urging Ukraine
to end military operations and open dialogue with the
separatists.
