KIEV, June 20 Fighting raged for a second
successive day in the east of Ukraine on Friday, a day after
clashes in which Ukrainian government forces said about 300
separatists were killed.
The casualty figures for the pro-Russian separatists could
not be independently confirmed though a rebel commander said on
Thursday the rebels had sustained "heavy losses" when they were
outgunned by government forces backed by heavy armour.
The government forces said seven of their own number had
been killed in Thursday's fighting. The new fighting on Friday
was about 100 km (60 miles) from the border with Russia.
Fighting broke out just east of the town of Krasny Liman
early on Thursday after pro-Russian separatists refused to lay
down their weapons in line with a peace plan proposed by
President Petro Poroshenko, the government forces said.
The government forces have been gradually squeezing rebels
in the area though separatists, who rose up against central rule
from Kiev following the overthrow of a president sympathetic to
Moscow, still control the strategic city of Slaviansk.
Vladyslav Seleznyov, a spokesman for Kiev's "anti-terrorist
operation", said about 300 separatists had been killed in action
around the villages of Yampil and Zakitne which included
artillery fire and air attacks.
Heavy weapons had been seized from the separatists,
including an armoured personnel carrier, a truck with a
high-calibre machine gun mounted on it, a shoulder-launched
missile, grenade launchers and small arms, Seleznyov said on his
Facebook page.
"Losses to Ukrainian servicemen are seven dead and 30
wounded. Military action is continuing," Seleznyov said.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)