(Adds Lysenko comments)
DONETSK, Ukraine, July 24 Artillery fire echoed
in the south and northwest of rebel-held Donetsk in eastern
Ukraine on Thursday and one district near the city was without
electricity as Ukrainian forces pressed a military campaign
against pro-Russian separatists.
The rebels ordered the removal of all vehicles in a square
near the train station, and local authorities said damage to
dozens of electricity substations had left at least one
district, called Petrovsky, without electricity.
Ukraine's army has forced the rebels back to their two main
strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk, taking villages and suburbs
around them, and officials said they were continuing to abandon
positions outside the cities.
"We are noticing the further strengthening ... of attacking
positions and defence, as well as the movement of armoured
vehicles into towns around Donetsk, in Horlivka and Ilovaisk,"
the Ukrainian military said in a statement on Thursday.
Two Ukrainian fighter jets were shot down on Wednesday, not
far from the site where a Malaysian airliner was brought down
last week, killing all 298 people on board.
Citing preliminary information, Kiev said the missiles that
brought down at least one of the fighter jets on Wednesday could
have been fired from Russia. On Thursday, a spokesman for
Ukraine's Security Council softened the line, saying Kiev was
not "accusing anyone" and was only looking at possible versions.
The spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, said the jets' pilots
survived the crash.
On Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry denied the
accusation, saying it was an attempt "to mislead the public",
Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing an official.
(Reporting by Lina Kushch and Natalia Zinets, writing by
Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)