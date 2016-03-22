(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, March 22 Ukrainian Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko threw her hat into the ring on Tuesday to head a
technocrat government of people uncompromised by "a political
past" after weeks of speculation over whether she would try to
replace Arseny Yatseniuk.
Yatseniuk's unpopular government has been hanging by a
thread since three smaller parties quit his coalition and
President Petro Poroshenko pushed for the premier to resign.
Yaresko has been touted as a possible replacement, but the
chances of that happening had appeared to fade last week after
cross-party talks failed to achieve a breakthrough on how they
would form a new government.
Ukraine needs a stable government to conclude negotiations
with the International Monetary Fund for new aid worth $1.7
billion to keep its war-torn economy afloat and pass economic
and judicial reforms demanded by its Western backers.
U.S.-born and a former U.S. State Department official and
fund manager, Yaresko, 50, received Ukrainian citizenship when
she took up the finance ministry job in Dec. 2014.
She speaks fluent Ukrainian, albeit with an old-fashioned
accent common to descendants of Ukrainian immigrants in North
America.
Though she might be a popular choice with Ukraine's Western
allies, some believe she may lack the political muscle to push
through reforms any faster than Yatseniuk could.
Moreover, a source in Poroshenko's party told Reuters that
it was more likely that the ruling coalition would push for
parliament speaker Volodymyr Groysman, an ally of Poroshenko, to
replace Yatseniuk.
"In my opinion, only a technocratic government can deal with
the problems in this of kind of political situation," Yaresko
wrote in a Facebook post. She added that her team would have
people "who do not have a political past, are not subject to any
of the oligarchs, or "friends" of politicians, and have no
future political ambitions."
"I'm ready to assemble a team that is able right now to
work in the interest of the whole country and all its citizens,
and not some political or business groups."
Yatseniuk's popularity has plummeted since coming to power
in 2014 after the Maidan street protests ousted a pro-Kremlin
president. This reflects voters' growing disillusion with the
pace of change and what a top U.S. diplomat recently called "the
unholy alliance of dirty money and dirty politics" still
controlling the country.
Although it jointly governs Ukraine in coalition with
Yatseniuk's People's Front, Poroshenko's party tried to topple
the government in a no-confidence vote in February.
When that failed, it kept searching for possible
replacements to Yatseniuk.
"Everything changes every minute and the decision could be
taken in the last moment," said the source in Poroshenko's
party. "I fear that it could be too late," the source added,
speaking about Yaresko's chances of becoming premier.
A 38-year-old former mayor, Groysman was Poroshenko's
favoured candidate for prime minister after the 2014
parliamentary elections, but the appointment was scuppered by
Yatseniuk party's overall win in the polls.
A second source in Poroshenko's party told Reuters that the
faction was split between those who supported Groysman and those
who supported Yaresko. A new round of talks between the parties
in the coalition could happen as early as Wednesday, a third
source said.
