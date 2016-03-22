KIEV, March 22 Ukrainian Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko said on Tuesday that she was ready to form a
government of technocrats that would be free from the influence
of politicians and oligarchs.
She said in a Facebook post that only a technocrat
government could manage Ukraine's challenges at a time when the
country was in political crisis.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's government has been
hanging by a thread after President Petro Poroshenko demanded
his resignation and launched a no confidence vote against the
government in February.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)