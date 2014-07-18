HELSINKI, July 18 Finnish customs has
intercepted a shipment of arms on its way to Ukraine, it said on
Friday, with a Finnish newspaper saying it consisted of missile
system parts.
The customs said it had stopped a shipment of "defence
materials" at the Helsinki Airport in late June. Daily Helsingin
Sanomat said the air cargo consisted of a large number of parts
used to steer missiles.
"They were defence materials on the way to Ukraine," Sami
Rakshit, head of enforcement at Finnish customs told Reuters.
"They did not have the required permits."
The air shipment was only passing through Helsinki airport
when the customs discovered it, the daily said. The newspaper
did not know the country of origin of the shipment, saying it
came from the Far East. Customs would not comment.
The customs is investigating who the intended recipient in
Ukraine was, Rakshit said
Finnish military is aiding customs in investigating the
exact use for the parts of the missile system.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)