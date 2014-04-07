HELSINKI, April 7 American pop stars Miley Cyrus
and Justin Timberlake can go ahead with shows in Finland despite
U.S. sanctions against the Helsinki venue's Russian owners, the
concerts' promoter said on Monday.
The concerts were at risk last week as the Hartwall Arena
venue is owned by Gennady Timchenko and Boris and Arkady
Rotenberg, all of whom feature in a list of visa bans and asset
freezes imposed by the United States following Russia's
annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.
The concert promoter said U.S. officials had indicated at
the weekend that the sanctions would not prevent the concerts
going ahead.
"The sanctions will not have an impact on Hartwall Arena nor
our business there," Nina Castren, the chief executive of Live
Nation Finland, told Reuters.
Timberlake has a sold-out Helsinki concert scheduled in May,
while Cyrus is due to perform at the arena, which is Finland's
biggest entertainment venue, in June.
