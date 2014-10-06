* Plans to buy Russian nuclear reactor
* Aims to export electricity to Russia
* Relies on Russian piped gas, LNG import terminal shelved
* Utility Fortum has 4.2 bln euro Russia investment plan
By Jussi Rosendahl and Nerijus Adomaitis
HELSINKI/OSLO, Oct 6 Despite European Union
calls for member states to curb ties with Russia over its
aggression toward Ukraine, Finland looks set for closer links
with Moscow in energy.
A fraught project with French-German consortium
Areva-Siemens has helped prompt Finnish
nuclear consortium Fennovoima to look to Russia's Rosatom for a
planned reactor while Finland also aims to begin power exports
to Russia next year.
The projects come at a time when the European Union has
called on EU member states to suspend planned energy agreements
with Russia due to its aggression toward Ukraine.
Prime Minister Alexander Stubb acknowledges the country must
walk a fine line with Moscow but has rejected criticism from
political opponents who say his office is soft on Russia.
"We must oppose the 'divide and rule' games that Russia is
constantly playing with the EU," he said last week when meeting
with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
At the same time, Stubb said Finland's long border and trade
ties with Russia meant it must take a "very pragmatic and
common-sense approach in all of our Russia policies".
Angered by the government's backing of the Rosatom nuclear
project, the Green Party quit the ruling coalition last month.
Green Party leader Ville Niinisto accused the government of
'Finlandisation', a charged term used during the Cold War to
describe the former Soviet Union's strong influence on Finnish
politics.
Parliament is set to hold a first debate on the nuclear
project on Oct. 14, with the final vote expected in early
December.
It would involve Fennovoima building a 1,200-megawatt
nuclear reactor at Pyhajoki in northern Finland sourced from
Rosatom, which will also take a stake in a project expected to
cost 4-6 billion euros.
The government has tried to soothe concerns and Rosatom has
said Moscow will not use nuclear power as a political weapon.
AREVA FACTOR
There is also a commercial back story to the Rosatom deal,
following a decade-long delay and huge cost overruns on another
nuclear project in Finland, the Olkiluoto 3 plant being built by
Areva-Siemens.
The International Chamber of Commerce's arbitration court is
currently processing a dispute in which Areva-Siemens are
seeking 2.7 billion euros in compensation from Finnish
consortium TVO. The latter, which involves Finnish firms
including utility Fortum, UPM-Kymmene and
Stora Enso, has submitted a counter claim of 1.8
billion euros.
"It is one of the biggest conflicts in the history of the
construction sector," Areva Chief Operating Officer Philippe
Knoche said in February.
Still, some analysts question the timing of the move to
Rosatom given frosty relations between the European and Russia
over Ukraine. Japan's Toshiba also sought to supply
Fennovoima.
"The Fennovoima decision increases long-term economic
interdependence between Finland and Russia at a time when there
is no sound basis to predict the EU's relationship with Russia
in the future," said Antto Vihma, senior analyst at the Finnish
Institute of International Affairs.
POWER DEAL, LNG U-TURN
And the nuclear project is not the only sign of Finland
increasing its ties with Moscow in energy.
Finland aims to strike a deal with Russia to export
electricity through a connector cable from next January, during
the same winter months in which much of Europe is most worried
about a possible disruption to Russian gas supplies over the
crisis in Ukraine.
Top Finnish utility Fortum has also said it is sticking to
plans to invest 4.2 billion euros ($5.26 billion) in Russia by
the end of 2015.
"Business continues as usual... one can say that Russia is
one of Fortum's home markets," said spokeswoman Helena Aatinen.
Russian operations accounted for 22 percent of Fortum's
sales in the year to June and 15 percent of its profits.
Finland has also cast a vote of confidence in its natural
gas ties with Russia, last week indefinitely postponing a
planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal that could
have allowed it to diversify away from its complete dependence
on piped Russian supply.
In contrast, Poland and Lithuania have invested heavily in
LNG import terminals to allow them to take shipped imports from
Qatar and Norway.
Yet like other EU countries, Finland has not escaped the
impact of sanctions imposed on Russia. Its economy is
struggling, and the government recently cut its economic
forecasts for 2014 and 2015 due to the impact from the Ukraine
crisis.
Moscow's response to EU sanctions have hurt Finnish exports
to Russia including food and the weakened Russian rouble has
also hit Finnish revenues, including Fortum's, in Russia.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.7992 euro)
