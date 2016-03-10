KIEV, March 10 Ukrainian Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko on Thursday deflected questions about her
chances of becoming prime minister if the government collapsed
and said such speculation was fanning the flames of the
country's political crisis.
Yaresko is touted as a successor to Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk, who narrowly survived a no confidence vote in
February but whose popularity within the coalition and the
voting public has collapsed since taking office in 2014.
The crisis has stymied Ukraine's efforts to secure more aid
from its international backers, including the International
Monetary Fund, which is contingent on Kiev implementing reforms
and clamping down on corruption.
A foreign-born former investment manager, Yaresko could be a
popular choice with Ukraine's Western allies, but it is unclear
whether she would have the political muscle to push through
reforms any faster than Yatseniuk could.
"I think it does not help any of us right now to engage in
speculation, frankly," said Yaresko at an investor conference in
Kiev, when quizzed about her possible role in a new government.
"I think the speculation is what's causing the crisis to
some extent. So my preference would be to focus on reality."
With Yatseniuk's coalition in turmoil, Ukraine and the IMF
have yet to agree on a new memorandum setting out Kiev's precise
commitments on reforms, which it will deliver in exchange for
more aid worth $1.7 billion.
Even if Ukraine submits a new memorandum in March, it will
have to wait at least until the IMF board meets in April to
secure the money, she added.
"The memorandum is a living document," Yaresko said. "The
IMF has to know who is going to be in the government ... as a
lender you want to know a person who signs. The IMF wants some
confidence that the programme will be implemented."
Speaking at the same conference, the IMF's resident
representative to Ukraine Jerome Vacher said the memorandum
document was constantly evolving.
Discussions were ongoing about Ukraine's plans to fight
corruption, reform its pension system and improve the
government's finances, he said. However, he stressed the IMF
board would need to be sure Kiev will stick to its commitments.
"It is important for us to have clarity on whether the
policies will be implemented," Vacher said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)