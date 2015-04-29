KIEV, April 29 Ukrainian fire fighters have contained a large forest fire that threatened to spread towards the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant and radiation levels in the area are normal, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

The blaze in woodlands, parts of which are still contaminated by radioactive particles from the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, had raised fears of increased radiation as high winds pushed it towards the plant about 20 km (12 miles) away.

Yatseniuk, speaking at a government meeting, said: "As of 1245 (0945 GMT) the fires has been localised and contained. The radiation levels are normal."

Emergency services deployed more than 300 firefighters, three planes and one helicopter to tackle the fire which Yatseniuk said was the largest in Ukraine since 1992.

An explosion followed by a fire at Chernobyl's Reactor 4 nearly thirty years ago sent radiation across Europe. The stricken reactor is now covered by a concrete casement that the Ukrainian authorities plan to reinforce by 2016. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Louise Ireland)