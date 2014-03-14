VIENNA, March 14 An Austrian court ordered Ukrainian industrialist Dmytro Firtash held for possible extradition to the United States on Friday and set bail of 125 million euros ($174 million), a court statement said.

A final decision on whether to turn over Firtash to the United States was still pending, it said, adding it would rule on this based on the U.S. extradition request and information it was still awaiting from U.S. authorities.

Firtash, one of Ukraine's most influential oligarchs with close links to Russia through his gas interests, was arrested in Vienna on Wednesday on suspicion of violating laws on bribery and forming a criminal organisation.

($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)