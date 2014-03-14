VIENNA, March 14 An Austrian court ordered
Ukrainian industrialist Dmytro Firtash held for possible
extradition to the United States on Friday and set bail of 125
million euros ($174 million), a court statement said.
A final decision on whether to turn over Firtash to the
United States was still pending, it said, adding it would rule
on this based on the U.S. extradition request and information it
was still awaiting from U.S. authorities.
Firtash, one of Ukraine's most influential oligarchs with
close links to Russia through his gas interests, was arrested in
Vienna on Wednesday on suspicion of violating laws on bribery
and forming a criminal organisation.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)