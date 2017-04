KIEV, June 13 Ukrainian forces regained control of the port of Mariupol on Friday, raising the national flag over the southeastern city's main administrative building, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

"At 10:34 a.m. (0734 GMT) the Ukrainian flag was raised over City Hall in Mariupol," he wrote on Facebook after Ukrainian forces attacked the city as part of a broader military operation to reclaim territory seized by pro-Russian separatists.

There was no immediate comment by the rebels on his remarks.

