KIEV Feb 28 Russia's Black Sea fleet denied its
forces were involved on Friday in seizing or blockading the
Belbek military airport in Ukraine's Crimea region, Interfax
news agency said.
"No units of the Black Sea fleet were deployed in the area
of Belbek nor did they take place in blockading it," a statement
from the fleet's press service said.
But it said it had stepped up measures by its "anti-terror
units" to protect areas where parts of the fleet were located in
Crimea and the living quarters of service personnel and families
"given the unstable situation".