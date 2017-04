KIEV Ukrainian forces will not withdraw from Crimea even though Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a treaty to make it part of Russia, acting Defence Minister Ihor Tenyukh said on Wednesday.

Asked by journalists on the sidelines of a government meeting if Kiev would pull its forces out of the peninsula, Tenyukh replied: "No. We will stay".

