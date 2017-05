KIEV Aug 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking for ways to escalate conflict with Ukraine, a spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Wednesday after Russia accused Ukraine of making an armed incursion into Crimea.

"Putin wants more war. Russia escalates, desperately looks for casus belli against Ukraine, tests West's reaction," a spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote on Twitter.

Putin accused Ukraine of choosing terror over peace and of playing a dangerous game after Russia's FSB security service said it had thwarted a series of armed Ukrainian raids on Crimea which Russia annexed in March 2014. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Richard Balmforth)