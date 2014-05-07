MOSCOW May 7 Many U.S. companies are coming
under pressure over plans to attend the annual St. Petersburg
International Economic Forum later this month, Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov was quoted on Wednesday as saying.
The forum, to be held on May 22-24, is a showcase for
Russia, which is presenting it as an alternative to the World
Economic Forum in Davos.
"As we know, many U.S. companies have faced direct
unprecedented pressure... They are deciding whether to go or not
to go to the forum but not on their own," Peskov told RIA news
agency.
He added that President Vladimir Putin's agenda for the
forum was unchanged.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Nigel Stephenson)