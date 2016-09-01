(Corrects contact group members to Ukraine, Russia and OSCE in
BERLIN, Sept 1 Germany and France are "extremely
concerned" about the situation in eastern Ukraine, especially
along the line of contact between pro-Russian separatists and
government forces, the two countries' leaders said on Thursday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande spoke ahead of an expected meeting next week
with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a joint statement, Merkel and Hollande strongly endorsed
a ceasefire deal to take effect at the start of the new school
year that was brokered by the trilateral contact group. The
group is made up of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Merkel and Hollande said the accord should lead to a lasting
stop to the fighting that began in 2014.
Merkel, Hollande and Putin agreed earlier to meet to discuss
the situation in Ukraine on Sept. 4-5 in China on the sidelines
of the G20 summit, the Kremlin said last week.
A recent surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine and fresh
tension in Crimea, the Ukrainian region annexed by Russia in
2014, have raised concern that a much violated truce agreed in
Minsk in February 2015 could collapse irretrievably.
The 12-point Minsk peace deal was engineered by Ukraine,
Russia, Germany and France. Its aim was to end a conflict that
the U.N. rights office said on Wednesday had killed more than
9,550 people, including soldiers, civilians and members of armed
groups, since April 2014.
Conditions including a complete cessation of fighting, a
pullback of heavy weapons from front lines and release of
prisoners of war have not yet been fulfilled, raising concerns
the Minsk truce pact will not survive.
