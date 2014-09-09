NANTES, France, Sept 9 A forthcoming sea trial
of a French-built Mistral helicopter carrier due to be delivered
to Russia has been suspended for technical reasons, a source
close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Under pressure from allies, France said last week that it
wanted to see whether a ceasefire between pro-Russian
separatists and Ukrainian forces held before deciding whether it
could deliver the ship as planned on Nov. 1.
A nine-day sea trial with Russian sailors on board was due
to start on Wednesday.
"It has been suspended for several days," the source said.
"It's no doubt a technical reason - it has nothing to do with
the current situation in Ukraine."
Four hundred Russian sailors have been based in the Atlantic
port of Saint-Nazaire since June to receive training on the
warship, the first of two that France agreed in 2011 to deliver
as part of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.55 billion) contract with
Moscow.
French officials until last week vowed to go ahead with the
sale of the first of two Mistral ships, saying that scrapping
the deal would hurt France and its defence sector more than it
would Moscow.
(1 US dollar = 0.7759 euro)
(Reporting by Guillaume Frouin; Writing by Mark John; Editing
by James Regan)