Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
PARIS, March 2 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius pressed on Sunday for preparatory meetings ahead of a G8 meeting of world powers in Sochi to be suspended to raise pressure on Russia to defuse an escalating crisis in Ukraine.
The United States has said it will not participate in preparatory meetings ahead of the summit, signalling displeasure over Russia's deployment of forces in Crimea.
"France's position is to call for the suspension of preparation ahead of the G8 meeting in Sochi as long as the Russian partners have not returned to principles in agreement with the G8 and G7," Fabius told Europe 1 radio. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.