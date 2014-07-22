* Hollande confirms first warship delivery, questions second
* Both domestic backers and opposition applaud move
* But Russian sailors get lukewarm welcome in port town
(Adds source on possible penalties; Lithuanian president)
By Yann Le Guernigou and Guillaume Frouin
PARIS/ST NAZAIRE, July 22 President Francois
Hollande won broad domestic applause on Tuesday for defying
allies Britain and the United States by confirming plans to
deliver a helicopter carrier to Russia, with one backer
dismissing the objections as hypocritical.
Speaking on the eve of an EU meeting to discuss sanctions on
Moscow over the downing of a civilian airliner over Ukraine,
Hollande said late on Monday that a first Mistral warship would
be handed over on schedule in October but a decision on a second
would depend on Russia's attitude.
It was the clearest signal yet that Paris will go through
with the controversial deal despite the Ukraine crisis and came
only hours after British Prime Minister David Cameron said it
would be "unthinkable" for his country to fulfil such an order.
The United States has also said it opposes the sale, which
has exposed France to criticism that it is putting its own
interests ahead of Western solidarity over Ukraine.
"Hollande is not backing down. He is delivering the first
(ship) despite the fact he is being asked not to,"
Jean-Christophe Cambadelis, head of Hollande's ruling Socialist
Party, told i>Tele television on Tuesday.
"This is a false debate led by hypocrites ... When you see
how many (Russian) oligarchs have sought refuge in London, David
Cameron should start by cleaning up his own backyard."
The 1.2-billion-euro ($1.62 billion) contract for the two
warships, signed by then-president Nicolas Sarkozy's
conservative government in 2011, was the first by a NATO member
country to supply Russia with military equipment.
Reacting to news the warship would be delivered, Lithuanian
President Dalia Grybauskaite accused Europe of weakness and
compared its stance on Russia to that on Adolf Hitler before the
outbreak of World War Two.
"If European states keep on acting as indecisively as until
now, this is a direct invitation for the aggressor to be more
aggressive and go further. In 1930s, Nazism wasn't stopped, and
now aggressive Russian chauvinism isn't being stopped," she told
LRT public radio.
Some 400 Russian sailors arrived in France on June 30 to
begin training on the first Mistral, named Vladivostok. They are
being housed aboard a Russian ship docked in the western port of
Saint Nazaire and have kept a low profile. They are due to stay
until late-September.
President Barack Obama expressed concerns about the Mistral
contract in June because of Russia's annexation of Crimea and
support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. A senior U.S.
administration official said on Monday Washington continued to
oppose the deliveries.
"Just because the Americans say 'jump' we shouldn't jump,"
Xavier Bertrand, a former minister under Sarkozy and senior
member of his conservative opposition UMP party, told France
Inter radio. "France's word, its signature, must be respected."
LUKEWARM WELCOME
The wrangling over the warships highlights the difficulties
the European Union has had in agreeing a joint line on dealing
with Russia, a major gas supplier to countries such as Germany
and Italy, as well as to central Europe.
While pressure for tougher action has mounted following the
shooting down last week of a Malaysia Airlines plane in an area
of eastern Ukraine controlled by the separatists, EU foreign
ministers were not expected to deepen sanctions significantly on
Tuesday.
Diplomats said it was more likely they would agree to hasten
implementation of measures already agreed against Russian
individuals at their meeting in Brussels.
With the French economy stagnant, unemployment stuck above
10 percent and Hollande's poll ratings at record lows,
cancelling the Russian order would have dented the popularity of
his Socialists around Saint-Nazaire, where the shipyards have
long been a major employer.
France faces penalties if it does deliver the ships on time.
One industry source said France would have to pay back at least
600 million euros if it did not deliver the first Mistral ship.
"If these ships hadn't come along three years ago, we don't
know if the company would be around today," Johan Jardin, a
delegate for the CFDT trade union at the STX shipbuilding firm
told Reuters. "In a way these ships saved our skins."
Protests in the port against the presence of the Russian
sailors have drawn only a few dozen demonstrators. Local critics
of the contract, such as a local official in the Greens
ecologist party, are few and far between.
Yet despite the fact that local traders have welcomed the
sailors as a boost to business, town authorities have sought to
keep their presence in the town as low-key as possible.
A town hall official said the sailors would be given a civic
reception "probably around end-August" if they requested it and
they had been allocated reserved slots to use municipal sport
facilities but had not yet made use of them.
"Then again, perhaps they have not been informed of them,"
the official added.
($1 = 0.7416 Euros)
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; additional reporting by Gleb
Stolyarov in Moscow and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Writing by
Mark John; Editing by Paul Taylor)