PARIS, March 7 France's foreign minister said on
Friday that if a first round of sanctions did not succeed
against Russia in the wake of its military intervention in
Ukraine, a second could follow, targeting Russian businesses and
people close to President Vladimir Putin.
"If there are not very swift results, there will be new
measures aimed at those responsible and Russian businesses,"
Laurent Fabius told France Info radio.
On Thursday, the local parliament of the Crimea region,
where Russian forces have seized control, voted to leave Ukraine
and ask to join Russia in a direct challenge to Ukraine's new
government in Kiev.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Kevin Liffey)