PARIS, March 7 France's foreign minister said on Friday that if a first round of sanctions did not succeed against Russia in the wake of its military intervention in Ukraine, a second could follow, targeting Russian businesses and people close to President Vladimir Putin.

"If there are not very swift results, there will be new measures aimed at those responsible and Russian businesses," Laurent Fabius told France Info radio.

On Thursday, the local parliament of the Crimea region, where Russian forces have seized control, voted to leave Ukraine and ask to join Russia in a direct challenge to Ukraine's new government in Kiev. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Kevin Liffey)