* Fresenius cites "political and regulatory circumstances"
* Fresenius says was under no political pressure to quit JV
* CEO says entire healthcare industry saw declines in Russia
(Adds background on weak Russia business, statements from
spokesman, CEO)
FRANKFURT, Nov 6 German diversified healthcare
group Fresenius SE has terminated a joint venture
agreement with its Russian partners, succumbing to the economic
fallout of sanctions due to the Ukraine crisis.
"Changing political and regulatory circumstances in the
region have made the closing of the joint venture more
challenging than anticipated," Fresenius said late on Thursday.
Fresenius's generic infusion drug unit Kabi had agreed in
April with Russia's Sistema JSFC and Zenitco Finance Management
LLC to pool their drugs activities in Russia with about $180
million in combined sales from infusion treatments, clinical
nutrition and pharmaceutical ingredients.
A Fresenius spokesman said neither of the two sides had been
under political pressure to dissolve the agreement and no
financial charges would result from the move.
"It was a discretionary decision taken by the two partners,"
he said.
Violence between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces in
the east of the country continue to flare up despite a September
ceasefire and the Kremlin this week flagged a "deterioration of
the situation".
The European Union and the United States have imposed
economic sanctions on Russia, with the West accusing Moscow of
providing pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine with troops
and weapons. Russia denies the accusation.
Fresenius had signalled this week that business in Russia
was in turmoil, even though the sanctions do not directly affect
the healthcare industry.
"Everyone I've talked to in the industry has seen revenue
decrease, and it's a whole bag of things and we're no exception
to that," Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told analysts
in a conference call on Tuesday after the group reported
third-quarter results.
"It's delayed tenders, it's a few other issues. There is a
lot of stress on the system right now."
Other German companies have also felt the economic impact of
Western sanctions on business in Russia.
Generic drugmaker Stada's business in Russia has
fallen because drugs distributors are running down inventories
to cut their funding needs amid higher borrowing costs.
Retailer Metro delayed the stock market listing of
a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry operation earlier this
year.
Opel, the European arm of General Motors, is cutting
production and shedding around 500 jobs in Russia, and consumer
goods and glues maker Henkel is also looking at
cutbacks as sales in Russia decline.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Edward Taylor and Andreas Kroener;
editing by Susan Thomas)