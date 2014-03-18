By Alastair Macdonald
| UKRAINIAN-RUSSIAN FRONTIER, March 18
UKRAINIAN-RUSSIAN FRONTIER, March 18 Ukraine has
strengthened frontier defences with Russia following Moscow's
seizure of Crimea but there is no sign of a major troop build-up
in a region where some say they would welcome a Russian
takeover.
On a day when a Ukrainian soldier became the first fatal
casualty in the confrontation on the Black Sea peninsula, at the
southernmost crossing between the two countries, where Ukraine
dug anti-tank ditches this week, Kiev's frontier guards were
keen to play down the Russian threat and hope for the best.
"I think everything will be all right in the end," said
Sergeant Oleksy Romanenko, as he lifted a barrier to let in one
of a slow trickle of cars arriving from Russia on Tuesday.
But despite President Vladimir Putin saying Moscow had no
designs on regions of Ukraine beyond Crimea,
tension persists.
Asked how he felt about possibly having to fight former
Soviet allies who Ukraine's president says are ready to invade,
Romanenko said tersely: "We are ready to defend our country."
Border defences have been strengthened by an anti-tank
chicane of house-high concrete blocks, placed across the
two-lane M14 highway that links the Russian city of
Rostov-on-Don and runs round the coast toward Crimea, 350 km
(200 miles) west.
Mechanical diggers built a ditch and earthwork rampart
stretching out several hundred metres on either side of the
border post earlier this week. Officials have been keen to show
it to media as a sign of their resolve to keep Russia out.
But along its remaining 2,000 km, the frontier is scarcely
visible across the vast, rolling farmland of the steppe.
Apart from the border guards overseeing the customs post and
checking documents, there was no sign of armed activity, even as
Ukraine's prime minister was saying the conflict had moved from
a political to a military stage. Small detachments of military
trucks and a few armoured vehicles have been seen by journalists
moving in the area in recent days, but not large units.
The new authorities in Kiev are calling up recruits to an
army they say was neglected under ousted, Moscow-backed
president Viktor Yanukovich. But Ukraine's armed forces remain
heavily outnumbered and outgunned by their Russian neighbours.
"KREMLIN AGENTS"
Border guards have been more concerned to prevent what Kiev
calls "Kremlin agents" entering from Russia - provocateurs they
blame for violent street clashes in the mainly Russian-speaking
eastern cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv. Their goal, Ukraine says,
is to turn local people against leaders in Kiev and justify
Moscow moving to "protect" ethnic Russians, as in Crimea.
Captain Ihor Lizohub, deputy commander at the crossing, said
Russians seeking entry were being asked their reasons: "Those
who deliberately give false information are turned away."
He played down tensions with Russia forces up the road,
saying the two border posts maintained contact by telephone.
People using the crossing on Tuesday - perhaps 20 in all in
the course of an hour - were anxious about the situation, but
more troubled by the threat of economic disruption than war.
"No one wants war," said 40-year-old Russian businessman
Sergei Alexandrovich from Rostov, who had been visiting family
in Ukraine. "We've got very good economic relations. It would be
very bad for business if the border closes."
There was already some inconvenience. A Ukrainian motorist,
Alexander, said he tried to get into Russia to fill his car with
cheaper fuel but was turned back by Russian guards who demanded
he purchase expensive additional vehicle insurance.
Many people living in eastern Ukraine are native Russian
speakers and see themselves as closer to Russians across the
border than to Ukrainian-speakers in the west of their country.
Some agree with Putin that the new government in Kiev, which
includes right-wing nationalists, is both illegal and fascist.
Calls for a referendum similar to that in Crimea are common.
Many people stop short of seeking Crimean-style union with
Russia but want more autonomy for the heavily industrialised and
heavily populated eastern regions of the Donbass coalfield.
"Give us a referendum," said Gennady, 47, who runs a cafe by
a border post whose very existence angers him. "There was no
border here in the Soviet Union. Thank you, Mr. Gorbachev."
The collapse of the Soviet state under Mikhail Gorbachev in
1991 remains a bitter memory for many in eastern Ukraine.
In the regional capital Donetsk on Tuesday, representatives
of Russian-speaking movements met a senior official of the local
assembly to try to defuse tensions that have led to violence.
Activists called for a working group to draw up a plan to
hold a referendum on devolution in the coming months. "We want
the Soviet Union, with Russia," said Natalia Belotserkovskaya of
the Russian Bloc, who attended the talks in Donetsk.
There is little to suggest that tensions, both within
Ukraine and with Russia, will dissipate quickly. In the meantime
conditions at the border crossing remain difficult for some.
Vadim Pavlotsky from Moscow is visiting relatives in Ukraine
for a few weeks and wanted to make a day-trip back across the
border on Tuesday. The 24-year-old was told Ukrainian guards, on
the lookout for young militants, might well not let him back.
"This is a tense situation," he said. "It's all a political
game in which ordinary people are suffering."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)