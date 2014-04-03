MOSCOW Russia has detained 25 Ukrainians suspected of preparing terror attacks in the southern and central part of the country, RIA news agency quoted a statement by the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying on Thursday.

The detained, who were reported as being members of ultra-nationalist movements, were planning attacks between March 14 and 17, it said. The press service of the Ukrainian state security service (SBU) dismissed the report as "nonsense".

The announcement came hours after the SBU said FSB staff had been present at the SBU headquarters during of anti-government protests in Kiev.

(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)