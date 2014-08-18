* Measures to apply until end of November
* Peach, nectarine growers already promised help
* Producers welcome action, say more needed
BRUSSELS, Aug 18 EU fruit and vegetable growers
will get financial aid of up to 125 million euros ($167 million)
to help them cope with Russia's ban on most Western food
imports, which has created a glut of produce in peak harvest
time, the European Commission said.
Russia has declared a one-year embargo on meat, fish, dairy,
fruit and vegetables from the United States, the European Union,
Canada, Australia and Norway in retaliation for Western economic
sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
The EU's executive Commission said on Monday it was drawing
on provisions in the reformed Common Agricultural Policy (CAP),
which includes an emergency reserve of some 420 million euros in
total to compensate for market disruption.
Of that, it will make available 125 million euros between
now and the end of November.
"With effect from today, I am triggering CAP emergency
measures which will reduce the overall supply of a number of
fruit and vegetable products on the European market as and when
price pressures become too great in the coming months,"
Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos said.
"All farmers of the concerned products, whether in producer
organisations or not, will be eligible to take up these market
support measures."
The European farmers' union Copa-Cogeca said it welcomed the
Commission's swift response.
It said, however, national funding would be needed in
addition to EU money. It predicted the overall cost would be
much greater than the total in the emergency CAP reserve as the
knock-on effects would extend beyond this growing season.
The EU funding will cover produce such as tomatoes, apples,
cauliflowers, mushrooms, grapes, cucumbers, strawberries and
blackcurrants, which lack storage options and have no immediate
alternative markets to make up for the absence of Russia.
"Prices for these perishable products have been hit hard by
the crisis, falling by up to 90 percent in some cases. Prices
for other products targeted by the ban are also coming under
intense pressure," Copa-Cogeca Secretary-General Pekka Pesonen
said in a statement.
The Commission's plan is to support prices by reducing some
of the surplus in the market. Producers will receive funding to
compensate for fruit and vegetables either withdrawn from the
market and distributed for free or not harvested.
Already a week ago, the Commission announced it would
provide financial support for peach and nectarine growers.
The farmers' situation will be assessed further at a meeting
of agriculture experts representing member states on Friday and
at an extraordinary meeting of EU agriculture ministers on Sept.
5.
EU farm exports to Russia are worth about 11 billion euros a
year, roughly 10 percent of all EU agricultural sales.
(1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)
