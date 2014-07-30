WASHINGTON, July 30 G7 leaders issued a joint statement on Wednesday warning Russia that it will face added economic sanctions if Moscow does not change the course of its Ukraine policy.

The statement from the leaders of the G7 countries, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain, was a show of solidarity among allies. They expressed grave about Russian actions that have undermined "Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence."

"Russia still has the opportunity to choose the path of de-escalation," the statement said, a day after Europe and the United States imposed a fresh found of sanctions. "If it does not do so, however, we remain ready to further intensify the costs of its adverse actions."

The G7 leaders called on all sides to establish a ceasefire at the crash site of the Malaysian jet that was shot down on July 17 in eastern Ukraine.

They also called for a sustainable ceasefire between Ukraine's military and pro-Russian separatists in the east. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)