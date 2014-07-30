WASHINGTON, July 30 G7 leaders issued a joint
statement on Wednesday warning Russia that it will face added
economic sanctions if Moscow does not change the course of its
Ukraine policy.
The statement from the leaders of the G7 countries, the
United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and
Britain, was a show of solidarity among allies. They expressed
grave about Russian actions that have undermined "Ukraine's
sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence."
"Russia still has the opportunity to choose the path of
de-escalation," the statement said, a day after Europe and the
United States imposed a fresh found of sanctions. "If it does
not do so, however, we remain ready to further intensify the
costs of its adverse actions."
The G7 leaders called on all sides to establish a ceasefire
at the crash site of the Malaysian jet that was shot down on
July 17 in eastern Ukraine.
They also called for a sustainable ceasefire between
Ukraine's military and pro-Russian separatists in the east.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)