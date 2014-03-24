(Updates throughout)
* Russia tightens grip on Crimea
* G7 leaders hold emergency talks in the Netherlands
* Sanctions against Russia, G8 summit in Sochi on agenda
By Justyna Pawlak and Aleksandar Vasovic
THE HAGUE/FEODOSIA, Ukraine, March 24 - U.S.
President Barack Obama began crisis talks with his European
allies on Monday after Ukraine announced the evacuation of its
troops from Crimea, effectively yielding the region to Russian
forces which stormed one of Kiev's last bases there.
Obama, who has imposed tougher sanctions on Moscow than
European leaders over its seizure of the Black Sea peninsula,
will seek support for his firm line at a meeting with other
leaders of the G7 - a group of industrialised nations that
excludes Russia, which joined in 1998 to form the G8.
Since the emergency one-hour G7 meeting was announced last
week, Putin has signed laws completing Russia's annexation of
the region.
In what has become the biggest East-West confrontation since
the Cold War, the United States and the European Union have
imposed visa bans and asset freezes on some of Putin's closest
political and business allies. But they have held back so far
from measures designed to hit Russia's wider economy.
"Europe and America are united in our support of the
Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people," Obama said after
a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. "We're united in
imposing a cost on Russia for its actions so far. Prime Minister
Rutte rightly pointed out yesterday the growing sanctions would
bring significant consequences to the Russian economy."
Moscow formally annexed Crimea on Mar. 21, five days after
newly-installed pro-Moscow regional leaders held a referendum
that yielded an overwhelming vote to join Russia. Kiev and the
West have denounced the annexation as illegal.
Western officials are now focussed less on persuading Putin
to relinquish Crimea - a goal that seems beyond reach - than on
deterring him from seizing other parts of Ukraine.
"Our interest is not in seeing the situation escalate and
devolve into hot conflict," White House national security
adviser Susan Rice told reporters. "Our interest is in a
diplomatic resolution, de-escalation, and obviously economic
support for Ukraine, and to the extent that it continues to be
necessary, further costs imposed on Russia for its actions."
In The Hague, leaders of the G7 - the United States, Japan,
Canada, Germany, France, Britain and Italy - will discuss how to
exert further pressure - and at what potential cost.
"It will be an opportunity for us to explain to each other
what we are doing and where we are going, to coordinate our
actions," a senior EU official said.
Persuading Europeans to sign on to tougher sanctions could
be a challenge for Obama. The European Union does 10 times as
much trade with Russia as the United States, and is the biggest
customer for Russia oil and gas. The EU's 28 members include
countries with widely varying relationships to Moscow.
"Europeans are committed to do something," said Jeffrey
Mankoff, an analyst at the Center for Strategic International
Studies. "I think it'll be difficult to convince them to go
anywhere near where the United States would like to go."
LITTLE RESISTANCE
So far, the seizure of Crimea has been largely bloodless,
apart from one Ukrainian soldier and one pro-Moscow militia
member killed in a shootout on Tuesday last week. Ukraine's
troops left behind in Crimea have been besieged inside bases
while offering little resistance.
Russian troops forced their way into a Ukrainian marine base
in the port of Feodosia early on Monday, overrunning one of the
last remaining symbols of resistance.
In Kiev, acting president Oleksander Turchinov told
parliament the remaining Ukrainian troops and their families
would be pulled out of the region in the face of "threats to the
lives and health of our service personnel".
That effectively ends any Ukrainian resistance, less than a
month since Putin announced that Moscow claimed the right to
intervene militarily on its neighbour's territory.
Although Russian forces have not entered other parts of
Ukraine, NATO says they have built up at the border. The Western
military alliance also fears Putin may have designs on a part of
another former Soviet republic, Moldova.
Despite the disruption to East-West relations, Washington
wants other diplomatic business with Moscow to continue.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is to hold talks later on
Monday with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, after meeting
the head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons. The OPCW is overseeing the destruction of Syria's toxic
stockpile in action sponsored jointly by Washington and Moscow.
"All I can say is I hope the same motivations that drove
Russia to be a partner in this effort will still exist," Kerry
said of the Syria disarmament programme.
Western governments are struggling to find a balance between
putting pressure on Putin, protecting their own economies and
avoiding triggering a vicious cycle of sanctions and reprisals.
Rutte, who is making his residence available to Obama and
the other G7 leaders for the talks on the sidelines of a nuclear
security summit, said the West might want to move slowly.
"Russia has an economy that is highly focused on oil and
gas," Rutte told Reuters. "If it came to putting in place
sanctions, that would hurt Russia considerably. So in my view we
should do everything to prevent that."
U.S. officials say any further sanctions will need to be
carefully calibrated to avoid bans on entire sectors, like oil
or metals, that could reverberate through the global economy.
Europe gets around one-third of its oil and gas from Russia.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said in an article
on Saturday, however, that Britain and its allies should
consider imposing lasting limitations on arms sales to Russia,
following the "outrageous" annexation of Crimea.
Diplomats said it was unlikely any detailed decisions about
sanctions would be taken at the G7 meeting, due to start at 6.30
p.m. (1730 GMT), although the group is likely to send a message
of support for Kiev, particularly for its economy.
The G7 leaders could also decide the future of the G8 -
essentially the same group with Russia added as a member in
1998. Leaders have already suspended preparations for a G8
summit hosted by Putin in Olympic host city Sochi in June.
A French diplomatic source said the leaders will "discuss
how this group can or cannot continue to function".
"There will certainly be a statement published at the end
which will reflect the consensus on the evaluation of the
situation and on how this group can respond to the situation
created in Ukraine," the source said, on condition of anonymity.
Another EU diplomat said: "The G8 is dead, though I don't
think anybody wants to say that.... The point that everybody
will want to make is that we are all united."
