MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend a Group of 20 summit in the Australian city of Brisbane, Interfax news agency said on Monday, despite calls for the hosts to prevent him attending because of Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.

"The president is continuing to prepare for the upcoming summit of the G20 in Australia," the agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)