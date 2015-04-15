LUEBECK, Germany, April 15 Western sanctions
against Russia can only be lifted once Moscow fulfills the
ceasefire agreement signed in Minsk in February and respects
Ukraine's sovereignty, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven
foreign ministers said in Germany on Wednesday.
"The G7 underlines the close linkage between full
implementation of the Minsk Agreements and international
sanctions," they said in a joint communique at the end of their
meeting in the northern German city of Luebeck.
"Sanctions are not an end in themselves; their duration
should be clearly linked to Russia's complete implementation of
the Minsk agreements and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty."
The ministers welcomed Ukraine and Russia taking the first
steps towards implementing the ceasefire but said there was a
"need for substantial and rapid progress on outstanding
elements".
They called on all parties to fulfill the agreement and
urged "further and verifiable progress" towards respecting a
ceasefire and withdrawing heavy weapons. Russia should make use
of its "considerable influence" on the separatists, they said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)