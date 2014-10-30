Oil prices inch down as oversupply concerns fester
TOKYO, May 1 Oil prices edged down on Monday on worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten an oversupplied market in the short term despite talk of extending them.
BRUSSELS Oct 30 The European Commission said it would hold a news conference in Brussels at 9:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) on Thursday on the three-way talks it is hosting to negotiate a resumption of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine.
The Commission's broadcasting service advertised its coverage of the event as including a "signing ceremony", though later removed this reference from its website. EU and Ukrainian officials had earlier said they expected to sign agreements that would ensure Ukraine had gas over the winter. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
DHAKA, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh plans to begin turning some of the grain it produces into ethanol to make its fuel greener – but economists and experts warn the move could hurt food security in a country that is already a grain importer.