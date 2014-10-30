BRUSSELS Oct 30 The European Commission said it would hold a news conference in Brussels at 9:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) on Thursday on the three-way talks it is hosting to negotiate a resumption of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine.

The Commission's broadcasting service advertised its coverage of the event as including a "signing ceremony", though later removed this reference from its website. EU and Ukrainian officials had earlier said they expected to sign agreements that would ensure Ukraine had gas over the winter. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)