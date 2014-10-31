LONDON Oct 31 British wholesale gas prices for November and December fell to their lowest ever levels on Friday after Ukraine and Russia signed a deal which will see Moscow resume supplies of gas over the winter.

The contract for delivery in November was trading at 52.10 pence per therm at 0758 GMT, down 1.7 percent from the previous settlement but it had earlier touched 52.00 pence per therm, its lowest level since the contract began trading.

The December contract was trading at 54.60 pence per therm, also down 1.7 percent but touched its lowest ever level of 54.40 pence in earlier trade. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)