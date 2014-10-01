PRAGUE Oct 1 RWE has experienced unspecified reduction in supplies of Russian gas to the Czech Republic for several days in the past week, the company's Czech unit said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for RWE Czech Republic said the partial reductions had no impact on its customers nor preparation for the winter season thanks to full storage facilities and a wide portfolio of supplies.

He said the reductions were significantly smaller than a 50 percent cut reported by Slovakia on Wednesday and that the latest information indicated that Wednesday supplies would be in line with requested volumes.

