KIEV Oct 16 The Ukrainian government has backed
plans to reform the management of state energy major Naftogaz,
which will allow the company to receive a much-needed $300
million loan to buy gas this winter, its chief executive said on
Friday.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD),
which approved the loan in September, has urged Ukraine to give
Naftogaz more independence, including a board of independent
directors. It regards such changes as crucial to the country's
efforts to modernise its loss-making energy sector.
But industry sources have said that the energy ministry has
been wary of the proposed reforms and that it does not want to
lose control of the country's largest energy company, whose work
affects every part of the sector, from production to sales.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said this week that actions
by the energy ministry were putting the EBRD financing at risk,
without clarifying what the ministry had done to endanger the
loan.
Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolev said on Friday that
the government had approved the reform proposals, which had been
drawn by a panel of experts commissioned by the EBRD. The plans
include the introduction of a board of directors, some of whom
will be appointed though an independent selection process and
not by the energy ministry.
Previously, Naftogaz did not have a board of directors.
Kobolev said the decision would allow Naftogaz to sign the
loan agreement with the EBRD in Berlin next Friday and buy
European gas next month.
"Until this (Naftogaz management) team took it over it was
one of the darkest corners of state-owned enterprise inventory
of Ukraine and now it will be leading corporate governance
reform, " Sevki Acuner, the EBRD's Ukraine director, told a news
conference.
Ukraine must import gas to get through the winter season and
expects to borrow around $1 billion for this purpose from
international financial institutions - including the EBRD loan
and a $500 million loan from the World Bank.
