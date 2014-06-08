BRUSSELS, June 8 Ukraine, Russia and the
European Commission officials will meet in Brussels on Monday
evening to continue talks how to resolve a dispute over gas
prices, the Commission said on Sunday.
The trilateral meeting, initiated by the European
Commission, is scheduled to start at 1700 GMT, with European
Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak and Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri
Prodan present.
"The CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, and the CEO of Naftogaz,
Andriy Kobolev - who consulted bilaterally during the past week
with the aim to solve open issues - will also participate in the
talks," European Commission spokeswoman Sabine Berger said.
Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine if
it fails to pay for June supplies by June 10.
