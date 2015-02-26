(Adds EU saying meeting confirmed)
BRUSSELS Feb 26 Russia, Ukraine and the
European Union will hold talks in Brussels on Monday to discuss
problems with gas supplies to Ukraine, the EU said on Thursday.
European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen tweeted
that the talks between EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic and the
energy ministers of Russia and Ukraine were confirmed for
Monday.
Itkonen had said earlier that Sefcovic had invited Russian
Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Ukrainian counterpart
Volodymyr Demchyshyn for talks, but was awaiting confirmation
that they would take part.
A Russian Energy Ministry official said earlier she was not
able to confirm whether Moscow has agreed to take part in the
meeting yet. "We are talking by phone at the moment," she said.
President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Russia
would halt gas supplies to Ukraine if it did not receive advance
payment, raising the possibility of onward deliveries to Europe
being disrupted for the fourth time in a decade.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Kevin Liffey)