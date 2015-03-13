STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia, March 13 The European
Union does not yet have confirmation for a March 20 meeting
between Ukraine and Russia for talks on gas supplies, the bloc's
Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.
Speaking to Reuters at a meeting of foreign ministers in the
Slovak mountain resort of Strbske Pleso, Sefcovic said it had
been agreed previously that a meeting should take place before
the "winter package" expires at the end of March.
"So far the date is standing but I don't have confirmation
from both sides concerning this date," he said, adding he
believed it was a scheduling issue, not a political one.
When asked on Ukraine wanting to discuss raising transit
tariffs for Russian gas by at least 30 percent at the talks,
Sefcovic said his plea to both sides was that "we have to be
constructive and realistic at the same time".
