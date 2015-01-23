* EU supplies sought after Russian flows cut off
BRUSSELS Jan 23 Ukraine's capacity to import
natural gas from European Union countries is set to rise to
around 40 million cubic metres (mcm) from 31.5 mcm on Saturday
due to improved reverse flow capacity, European energy chief
Maros Sefcovic said.
The European Commission has sought to boost EU capacity to
switch pipelines to allow deliveries to Ukraine especially from
Slovakia as part of efforts to create a stronger energy union in
the region.
Ukraine has increasingly looked to the EU to help shore up
its gas supplies after years of pricing spats with main supplier
Russia, which last year cut off flows to Kiev for almost six
months.
"Energy security in particular in central-east and
south-east Europe and Ukraine is indivisible and of paramount
importance for the European Commission," said Sefcovic, who is
European Vice President for Energy Union.
Reverse flows have received a major boost from the new
Budince interconnection point between Slovakia and Ukraine.
Flows between the two countries began last September
following a deal between Slovak transmission system operator
Eustream and its Ukrainian counterpart Ukrtransgaz.
In addition, EU member Poland can send 4 mcm per day into
Ukraine and Hungary has the capacity to send 16 mcm/day,
although Polish reverse flows have not been used this year.
Hungarian flows were stopped last September, but resumed on
Jan. 10 and are running at around 3 mcm per day, the Commission
said.
