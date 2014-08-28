GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls more than 3 pct; S&P 500 turns lower
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
BERLIN Aug 28 European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday he does not expect Europe to suffer interruptions of Russian gas supplies that go through Ukraine, but he could not rule it out completely.
Addressing a meeting of German and Balkan leaders in Berlin, Germany's EU commissioner said it was important not to allow the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom to become too powerful when it comes to the ownership of gas pipelines.
Russia, Europe's biggest supplier of gas meeting almost a third of demand in the region, cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June in a dispute over unpaid bills but Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine have been flowing uninterrupted since. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown)
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
* By end of 2019, chemicals like parabens, phthalates in products within CVS Health, Beauty 360,Essence of Beauty, other products to be removed