* Some expect Russian supply disruption over Ukraine crisis
* Utilities have prepared for cut by stocking gas
* Europe has over 15 pct of annual demand in stock
* But other traders bet on price falls if Russia keeps
exporting
* Lack of cutoff may depress next summer gas prices
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein
MILAN/LONDON, Sept 9 As the conflict in Ukraine
heads towards the winter, Europe's politicians are braced for
supply disruptions from its biggest provider, Russia, yet some
energy traders sense an opportunity if peace prevails and the
gas keeps flowing.
Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas, and its
pipelines through Ukraine are subject to political manoeuvring
as Europe and Moscow clash over the crisis in eastern Ukraine.
State-controlled Russian gas giant Gazprom meets
around one third of Europe's gas demand, worth some $80 billion
a year, and it sends almost half of these supplies through
Ukraine.
Some traders have steadily bid up winter gas prices on fears
of a sudden halt in Russian gas deliveries, which would trigger
price spikes and in southeast Europe most likely power and
heating outages.
The sense of urgency is so great that authorities across the
region are preparing contingency plans that include forcing
industry to stop using gas in order to protect households.
Gas prices for delivery during the winter at European
trading hubs such as Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP)
have rallied over 8 percent since July, while consultancy Energy
Aspects predicts a doubling of gas prices if Ukrainian transit
flows are cut.
With markets and governments preparing for the worst, some
traders are betting on the opposite, expecting Russian gas to
continue to flow, resulting in a market that could be
oversupplied especially because stored reserves are so high.
"That risk premium (in prices) will go away immediately if
the Ukraine situation is resolved or gradually if there is no
disruption of Russian supplies this winter," said Bart Riemens,
head of gas trading at Swiss energy firm Axpo.
"If it's going to be a normal winter I don't expect problems
even in the case of a short Ukrainian transit cut, the system
should be able to cope with it from a physical (supply)
perspective," he said.
Mild weather and low demand this year have allowed utilities
to stock more gas than previously, with storage facilities
filled to almost 90 percent and holding 74 billion cubic metres
(bcm), equivalent to over 15 percent of Europe's annual demand.
"The biggest risk for us is that there is no disruption
through Ukraine, and if we get a mild winter at the same time we
wouldn't know what to do with all the gas currently in storage
and the impact for next summer prices could be awful," a manager
at a major Western European utility said.
CAN EUROPE COPE?
Some analysts argue that Europe could cope even if Russian
gas stops flowing due to falling demand as well as new import
capacity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) via tankers and improved
infrastructure that allows for a better distribution of gas to
the regions where it is needed most.
"European natural gas supply is secure in the short term
despite the current political crisis between Russia and Ukraine
(and) Europe can largely cope with a supply disruption by Russia
via Ukraine," the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW)
said in a report on gas supplies in August.
Indeed, Europe's gas prices are already relatively low
despite recent rallies due to the Ukraine conflict, with
contracts for delivery in winter down over 15 percent since the
beginning of the year.
The slump also translated into a sharp fall in trading
volatility and the commonly used volatility index, which offers
a good rule of thumb for potential trading profits, has slumped
over 40 percent this year to its lowest level this decade.
New gas storages sites developed by Abu Dhabi's Taqa
in the Netherlands, which is well placed to send gas
across western Europe, should be partly operational for this
winter and help guarantee supply needs.
"Everybody is fully geared towards disruption, so if that
doesn't happen, there'll be a huge price adjustment as the
market will be left totally oversupplied," one gas trader said.
"Personally, my bet is on peace, so I'm shorting the gas
market," he added.
(Editing by David Evans)