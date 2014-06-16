MOSCOW, June 16 Russian gas exporter Gazprom
said on Monday it would continue to supply European
consumers with gas at "full volume" and Ukraine's state-owned
Naftogaz should make sure it transits through the country.
"The gas for European consumers is being delivered at full
volume and Naftogas Ukraine is required to transit it," Gazprom
spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told reporters.
Earlier on Monday a deadline passed for Gazprom and Naftogaz
to agree how Ukraine would settle its gas debts and what it
would pay for future supplies.
Around 15 percent of Europe's gas comes from Russia via
Ukraine.
(Writing by Elizxabeth Piper; Editing by Kevin Liffey)