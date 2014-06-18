MOSCOW, June 18 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine were stable on Wednesday after an explosion on an Ukrainian pipeline, Vitaly Markelov, a member of Gazprom's board, told a news conference.

Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Kiev on Monday after the Ukraine failed to pay off its gas debts. The Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline, which was hit by the blast, is the main transit route for Russian gas to the European Union via Ukraine.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it was treating the explosion as a possible "act of terrorism", intended to discredit Ukraine as a reliable supplier. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)